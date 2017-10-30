Picard: Acting is ‘Recipe of my life’

Submitted photo
Bink Picard is front and center on the red carpet at the GI Film Festival in San Diego last month. Picard had the role of the Lone Rider, and was the assistant to the director, craft service director and art director of the short film “Once Guilty, Now Innocent, Still Dead.”
RAMONA, Calif. - Be it on camera or behind the scenes, Omak resident Bink Picard is walking red carpets and bumping elbows with producers and screenwriters in California....
