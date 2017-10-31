VanderWeide sets season higsh in Monday Majors League

OMAK — Jason VanderWeide set the season high for bowling games at 287 and series at 784 in the Monday Majors League at Valley Lanes last week.
Saturday Morning Majors (age 13-18) – boys’ high games: 190, Joshua Fleming...
OMAK — Jason VanderWeide set the season high for bowling games at 287 and series at 784 in the Monday Majors League at Valley Lanes last week.
Saturday Morning Majors (age 13-18) – boys’ high games: 190, Joshua Fleming...
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment