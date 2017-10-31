VIEW FROM THE SIDELINES: Musher to head for Montana snow

OMAK — Linda Pierce of Omak is raring to go as much as her sled dogs.
Pierce’s plan is to train and race in Seeley Lake, Mon...
More like this story
- VIEW FROM THE SIDELINES: Tonasket volleyball honors Freeman Scotties
- VIEW FROM THE SIDELINES: Bridgeport coach stays on sideline
- VIEW FROM THE SIDELINES: Liberty Bell cross country teams are ranked
- VIEW FROM THE SIDELINES: Athletes heading to High School National Rodeo Finals
- VIEW FROM THE SIDELINES: Dawgs football rises up to No. 5 in poll
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment