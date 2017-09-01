Diablo Lake levels will be lowered

SEDRO WOOLLEY — Low lake levels on Diablo Lake in Ross Lake National Recreation Area will limit access for boaters after the Labor Day weekend.
Seattle City Light will begin drawing down Diablo Lake on Sept...
SEDRO WOOLLEY — Low lake levels on Diablo Lake in Ross Lake National Recreation Area will limit access for boaters after the Labor Day weekend.
Seattle City Light will begin drawing down Diablo Lake on Sept...
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment