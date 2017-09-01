0

Sunnyside knocks off ACH, 34-20, in opening game

Almira/Coulee-Hartline defensive back Sean Syth tips a pass to Sunnyside Christian running back Kyler Marsh, who still made the catch on the ground.

As of Friday, September 1, 2017

GEORGE — GRANGER — The Sunnyside Christian Knights football team came home last night with a big, season-opening win over Almira/Coulee-Hartline.

Sunnyside Christian wide receiver Luke Wagenaar comes down with a pass in the endzone over the outstretched arms of Almira/Coulee-Hartline defensive back Sean Syth.

Sunnyside Christian wide receiver Lane Marsh races upfield past Warrior safety Hayden Loomis.

The Knights notched a come-from-behind win over the Warriors, 34-20...

