Diehl reflects on queen reign

Photo by Brock Hires
After nearly a year of proudly wearing a sash and a crown atop her hat, Cora Diehl, 16, said she’s had a fun reign and is saddened that it’s nearing an end.
OKANOGAN – After nearly a year of proudly wearing a sash and a crown atop her hat, Cora Diehl, 16, said she’s had a fun reign and is saddened that it’s nearing an end.
“It’s been great,” the 16-year-old Tonasket High School junior said...
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment