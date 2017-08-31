Four vie for Okanogan County Fair crown

Photo by Brock Hires
Okanogan County Fair Queen Cora Diehl (center) is flanked by this year’s fair royalty (from left) Jennah Thomason, Samantha Whitney, Shelby White and Shiann McCallum.
OKANOGAN – Four young women - who appear to be more like friends than competitors – have thrown their hats into the ring for a shot at the 2018 Okanogan County Fair Queen crown.
Royalty advisor Marcie Howell said she’s happy to see such a turnout of candidates and said each candidate will be judged before a panel of judges, present speeches and answer impromptu questions during the pageant, set for 7 p...
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment