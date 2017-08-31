Four vie for Okanogan County Fair crown

OKANOGAN – Four young women - who appear to be more like friends than competitors – have thrown their hats into the ring for a shot at the 2018 Okanogan County Fair Queen crown.

Royalty advisor Marcie Howell said she’s happy to see such a turnout of candidates and said each candidate will be judged before a panel of judges, present speeches and answer impromptu questions during the pageant, set for 7 p...