0

Four vie for Okanogan County Fair crown

Okanogan County Fair Queen Cora Diehl (center) is flanked by this year’s fair royalty (from left) Jennah Thomason, Samantha Whitney, Shelby White and Shiann McCallum.

Photo by Brock Hires


Okanogan County Fair Queen Cora Diehl (center) is flanked by this year’s fair royalty (from left) Jennah Thomason, Samantha Whitney, Shelby White and Shiann McCallum.

By Brock Hires

As of Thursday, August 31, 2017

OKANOGAN – Four young women - who appear to be more like friends than competitors – have thrown their hats into the ring for a shot at the 2018 Okanogan County Fair Queen crown.

Royalty advisor Marcie Howell said she’s happy to see such a turnout of candidates and said each candidate will be judged before a panel of judges, present speeches and answer impromptu questions during the pageant, set for 7 p...

Get full access to The Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle!

  • • For less than 11 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video from Okanogan Country's primary news source.
  • • Read on your computer, tablet or smart phone.
  • • You can subscribe by week, month or year.
  • Note: If you are already a print subscriber, call our office at 509-826-1110 or 800-572-3446.

To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment