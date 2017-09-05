DNR expands burn ban statewide

— The state Department of Natural Resources has expanded its burn ban statewide.

Multiple fires are burning and smoke covers much of eastern Washington.

“Wildfire and smoke is affecting every community around the state as we see the hot, dry summer take its toll on our forests,” said Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz. “Without any relief from this weather in the foreseeable future and with our firefighters spread across the Northwest, we can no longer allow outdoor burning anywhere in Washington.”

DNR has been implementing burn restrictions regionally as local conditions warranted. The statewide ban means outdoor burning is prohibited on all forest lands DNR protects from wildfire.

Anyone caught violating the burn ban can face fines. Prescribed ecological burns in rare instances may be allowed if expressly approved by Franz.

On Monday, Labor Day, DNR firefighters responded to 21 new fire starts.

Other agency closures include:

-Many cities, including Okanogan and Omak, have burn bans in effect.

-Okanogan and Ferry counties – Burn bans in effect.

-Lake Roosevelt National Recreation Area – Fires are prohibited. Exceptions include self-contained propane or gas stoves, or lanterns.

-North Cascades National Park Complex/Lake Chelan National Recreation Area – Campfires or the ignition of wood, briquettes or any fuel in fire pits, fire pans and barbecue grills are banned in Lake Chelan National Recreation Area and North Cascades National Park.

Stoves or grills fueled by liquid petroleum fuels are allowed.

-Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest – Campfires are prohibited. Pressurized liquid gas stoves are OK. Firewood cutting restricted in many areas.

-Bureau of Land Management – Campfires are prohibited. Liquefied and bottled gas stoves and heaters are OK in cleared areas.

-Colville Indian Reservation - Campfires are prohibited; liquid and bottled gas stoves are OK. Reservation roads are closed; exceptions are state highways and county road home access. Except for motor vehicles, internal combustion engines are prohibited. Off-road vehicles are prohibited. Smoking is allowed only in closed vehicles and buildings, developed recreation sites and cleared areas.