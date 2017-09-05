0

Heatstroke rolls to coed softball league championship

Heatstroke Printing’s softball team finished first in the Okanogan Valley Coed League. The team includes (front, from left) Marsha Pakootas, Trisha Priest, Shirley Bowden, Michelle Jane and daughter, and Janessa Morin; (second) Brice Boesel, Robby Bradshaw, Jamie Utt, Shawn Ingraham, Brad Verstegen, Blake Marchand and Deb Jane. Not pictured are April Smith and Mikaylah Thompson.

BROOKE SCHRECKENGOST/SPECIAL TO THE CHRONICLE


Heatstroke Printing’s softball team finished first in the Okanogan Valley Coed League. The team includes (front, from left) Marsha Pakootas, Trisha Priest, Shirley Bowden, Michelle Jane and daughter, and Janessa Morin; (second) Brice Boesel, Robby Bradshaw, Jamie Utt, Shawn Ingraham, Brad Verstegen, Blake Marchand and Deb Jane. Not pictured are April Smith and Mikaylah Thompson.

By Al Camp

As of Tuesday, September 5, 2017

OKANOGAN — Heatstroke took the softball championship in the Okanogan Valley Coed League.

Heatstroke, led by all stars Shawn Ingraham and Marsha Pakootas, finished at 13-3...

Get full access to The Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle!

  • • For less than 11 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video from Okanogan Country's primary news source.
  • • Read on your computer, tablet or smart phone.
  • • You can subscribe by week, month or year.
  • Note: If you are already a print subscriber, call our office at 509-826-1110 or 800-572-3446.

To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment