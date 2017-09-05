Heatstroke rolls to coed softball league championship

BROOKE SCHRECKENGOST/SPECIAL TO THE CHRONICLE
Heatstroke Printing’s softball team finished first in the Okanogan Valley Coed League. The team includes (front, from left) Marsha Pakootas, Trisha Priest, Shirley Bowden, Michelle Jane and daughter, and Janessa Morin; (second) Brice Boesel, Robby Bradshaw, Jamie Utt, Shawn Ingraham, Brad Verstegen, Blake Marchand and Deb Jane. Not pictured are April Smith and Mikaylah Thompson.
OKANOGAN — Heatstroke took the softball championship in the Okanogan Valley Coed League.
Heatstroke, led by all stars Shawn Ingraham and Marsha Pakootas, finished at 13-3...
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment