Omak team roper wins

OMAK — Oliver Williams, a senior at Omak High School, won a team roping buckle at the Canadian High School Rodeo Finals in late July in Nanton, Alberta.
Williams and roping partner Lincoln Yarama of Chase, B...
OMAK — Oliver Williams, a senior at Omak High School, won a team roping buckle at the Canadian High School Rodeo Finals in late July in Nanton, Alberta.
Williams and roping partner Lincoln Yarama of Chase, B...
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment