0

Omak team roper wins

By Al Camp

As of Tuesday, September 5, 2017

OMAK — Oliver Williams, a senior at Omak High School, won a team roping buckle at the Canadian High School Rodeo Finals in late July in Nanton, Alberta.

photo

OMAK SCHOOL DISTRICT

Oliver Williams

Williams and roping partner Lincoln Yarama of Chase, B...

Get full access to The Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle!

  • • For less than 11 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video from Okanogan Country's primary news source.
  • • Read on your computer, tablet or smart phone.
  • • You can subscribe by week, month or year.
  • Note: If you are already a print subscriber, call our office at 509-826-1110 or 800-572-3446.

To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment