820 (2017-215 Aug. 30, Sept. 6) At the regular meeting of Okanogan Fire Dist #3

(2017-215 Aug. 30, Sept. 6) At the regular meeting of Okanogan Fire Dist #3 there will be a public hearing for the proposed partial annexation of 2 parcels known as 23 and 33 Bide-a-Wee Road in Township 34N (detailed legal description available at hearing) from Fire Dist #7 to Fire Dist #3...

