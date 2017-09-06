820 (2017-224 Sept. 6) Invitation for Bids

(2017-224 Sept. 6) Invitation for Bids
Benton Street Rehabilitation Project
Omak Community Center Construction Services Omak, Washington
Open: September 14, 2017
Closing Date: September 13, 2017 at 3:00 P...
More like this story
- 820 (2017-213 Aug. 23) Request for Proposals
- 820 (2017-213 Aug. 23) Request for Proposals Keller Community Center Construction Services
- 820 (2017-204 Aug. 9) Request for Proposals Keller Community Center Construction Services
- 820 (2017-165 June 28, July 5) Request for Qualifications & Quote Colville Tribes Long Range
- 820 (2017-165 June 28, July 5) Request for Qualifications & Quote
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment