Fair queen crowning ceremony planned Sunday

Fair Queen Cora Diehl (center) is flanked by this year’s fair royalty (from left) Samantha Whitney, Jennah Thomason, Shiann McCallum and Shelby White. The new queen will be crowned at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10 on the fair stage.

Photo by Brock Hires


Fair Queen Cora Diehl (center) is flanked by this year’s fair royalty (from left) Samantha Whitney, Jennah Thomason, Shiann McCallum and Shelby White. The new queen will be crowned at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10 on the fair stage.

By Brock Hires

As of Friday, September 8, 2017

OKANOGAN – One of four young women will be selected to represent the 2018 Okanogan County Fair during a crowning ceremony set for 2 p.m. Sunday at the Okanogan County Fairgrounds, 175 Rodeo Trail...

