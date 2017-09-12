Fair results: Arts and crafts

OKANOGAN — Okanogan County Fair arts and crafts results:
Adult and open
Wheel-thrown pottery, bottle or vase - Steve Harris, Brewster, grand.
Oil paintings, landscape - Andreas Rauch, Riverside, grand...
