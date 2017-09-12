Fair results: Floriculture

OKANOGAN — Okanogan County Fair floriculture results:
Adult
Designs, mass arrangement - Cora Lee Thompson, Omak, grand and plaque.
Cut flowers, gladiolus, large - Cora Lee Thompson, Omak, grand and reserve...
OKANOGAN — Okanogan County Fair floriculture results:
Adult
Designs, mass arrangement - Cora Lee Thompson, Omak, grand and plaque.
Cut flowers, gladiolus, large - Cora Lee Thompson, Omak, grand and reserve...
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment