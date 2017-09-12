Fair results: Girl Scouts

OKANOGAN — Okanogan County Fair Girl Scouts results:
Badge skill entry - Daisy, Bethany Corson, Omak, grand and best of show. Brownie, Halley Craddock, Okanogan, grand and best of show. Junior, Elen Edmin, Omak, grand and best of show...
