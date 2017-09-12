Fair results: Horticulture

OKANOGAN — Okanogan County Fair horticulture results:
FFA
Apples, gala - Alycia Tibbs, Oroville, grand.
Junior open
Pears, red Bartlett - Tace Chub Plank, Loomis, reserve; Teak Plank, Loomis, reserve...
