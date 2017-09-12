Fair results: Photography

OKANOGAN — Okanogan County Fair photography results:
Youth
Portrait - Ayla Baker, Okanogan, grand champion and overall; Masyn Culp, Okanogan, reserve.
Landscape - Rachel Bolich, Tonasket reserve; Hattie Buchert, Tonasket, grand...
