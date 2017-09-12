Omak man arrested in Toppenish

TOPPENISH - An Omak man was arrested last week in Toppenish on suspicion of two counts of violating a protection order in the disappearance of an Omak woman.
Alex Hernandez-Aguilar, 19, was booked into the Sunnyside Jail on Sept...
TOPPENISH - An Omak man was arrested last week in Toppenish on suspicion of two counts of violating a protection order in the disappearance of an Omak woman.
Alex Hernandez-Aguilar, 19, was booked into the Sunnyside Jail on Sept...
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment