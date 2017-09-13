810 (2017-236 Sept. 13) NOTICE OF A PUBLIC HEARING

(2017-236 Sept. 13) NOTICE OF A PUBLIC HEARING
Morrison Annexation
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT
the City Council of the City of Okanogan has by resolution 2017-05 set the date and time to conduct an open record public hearing on a petition filed by Lee and Sarah Morrison to annex some of their property into the City of Okanogan, specifically: Assessor’s Parcel Number 1270070000 also known as Lot 7, Okanorth Acres, Okanogan County, Washington...
