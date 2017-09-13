820 (2017-231 Sept. 13) Notice of Issuance of Engineering Evaluation/Cost Analysis Report and

(2017-231 Sept. 13) Notice of Issuance of Engineering Evaluation/Cost Analysis Report and Availability for Public Review and Comment of the Administrative Record File,

Bureau of Land Management

Triune Mine Site

The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) announces the issuance for public review and comment of the Engineering Evaluation/Cost Analysis (EE/CA) Report for two parcels of BLM-managed land (referred to as the Triune and Security claims and collectively referred to as “the Site”) , located near the town of Tonasket, WA...