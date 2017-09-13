OROVILLE - Fire crews are continuing to battle the Blue Grouse Road fire reported earlier this morning in the Nine Mile area.
According to officials from Okanogan County Emergency Management, the blaze began as a house fire around 3:30 a...
Level 2 evacuation warning issued for Mazama area September 13, 2017
Blue Grouse Road fire grows to 40 acres September 13, 2017
OROVILLE - Fire crews are continuing to battle the Blue Grouse Road fire reported earlier this morning in the Nine Mile area.
According to officials from Okanogan County Emergency Management, the blaze began as a house fire around 3:30 a...
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment