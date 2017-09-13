Fire crews stop Monse blaze

— Crews from fire district Nos. 15 and 3 stopped a wildfire last night, Sept. 12, in the Monse River Road area.

Fire District No. 15 was called first. Fire officials called for backup from the Malott and Okanogan departments of Fire District No. 3. Two helicopters and three airplanes also worked the fire, which burned across about 30 acres, according to Okanogan County Emergency Management.

Aircraft were released shortly before 7 p.m., although ground crews remained on the scene.