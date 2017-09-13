Level 2 evacuation warning issued for Mazama area

— A Level 2 evacuation warning has been issued for the Mazama, Lost River and Rendezvous areas because of the southerly advance of the Diamond Creek Fire.

The fire is advancing south in the Monument Creek and Pat Creek drainages. Strong north winds are in the forecast.

The area affected by the evacuation warning is for the Lost River area to Mazama, east to Lancaster Road near milepost 188 on Highway 20, north to Diamond T Road off Rendezvous Road, north to the Cub Creek Road intersection with Forest Road 521-5300 and west to Lost River.

The area has been under a Level 1 warning since last week.

Under Level 2, people should be prepared to evacuate at a moment's notice.

A community meeting is planned at 6 p.m. today, Sept. 13, at the Mazama Community Club, 512 Goat Creek Road.