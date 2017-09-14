Bicycle event set for Sept. 23 in Winthrop

WINTHROP — The Gran Fondo bicycle event will be Sept 23, starting at the Barn, 51 Highway 20.
“Gran Fondo Winthrop will take you deep into the North Cascades and dish out a whopping 10,000-plus feet of climbing,” said organizers...
Thursday soccer match moved to Okanogan September 14, 2017
WINTHROP — The Gran Fondo bicycle event will be Sept 23, starting at the Barn, 51 Highway 20.
“Gran Fondo Winthrop will take you deep into the North Cascades and dish out a whopping 10,000-plus feet of climbing,” said organizers...
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment