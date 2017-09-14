Farmers Insurance 60-plus softball team finishes second

Photo by Al Camp
Members of the State Farm 60-plus softball team stand at attention for the singing of the national anthem during a tournament Sept. 10 in Winthrop.
WINTHROP — The Farmers Insurance 60-plus softball team finished 4-2 in a tournament last weekend.
The two losses were to Wenatchee, Farmers manager Shirley Bowden said.
Wenatchee, which lost a game to Paddy’s of Coeur d’Alene, finished at 5-1.
Paddy’s was 2-4 and Kelowna’s Remax at 1-5.
Farmers opened Saturday falling 13-9 to Wenatchee.
Leading Farmers hitters were Dale Linklater 3-4 and Lynn Miller 3-4 with a double.
Farmers topped Paddy’s 18-13 in the second game.
Leading hitters were Dave Jansen 3-3, double; Larry Witt 3-4; Dale Linklater 3-3; Mike Tews 3-3; Lynn Miller 2-2.
Farmers finished Saturday winning 21-12 over Remax.
Leading the hit parade were Dave Jansen 4-4, triple, double; Larry Witt 4-5 double; Jim Comin 3-5, trip, double; Lynn Miller 3-5, Mike Knowlton 2-3; Darrell Stanley 2-4; Mike Tews 2-4.
Farmers opened Sunday, where games were limited to five innings, with a 10-7 win over Paddy’s.
Leading hitters were Les Hair 3-3; Lynn Miller 2-2; Jim Comin 2-2, double; Dave Jansen 2-3, triple.
Framers then dispatched Remax, 13-2.
Leading hitters were Rod Gardner 3-4, triple; Jim Comin 2-4; Dave Jansen 2-4, triple; Larry Witt 2-4; Dale Linklater 2-4.
Wenatchee topped Farmers 11-5 in the final game Sunday.
Leading hitters were Dave Jansen 3-3 and Larry Witt 2-3.
