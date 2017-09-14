Farmers Insurance 60-plus softball team finishes second

— The Farmers Insurance 60-plus softball team finished 4-2 in a tournament last weekend.

The two losses were to Wenatchee, Farmers manager Shirley Bowden said.

Wenatchee, which lost a game to Paddy’s of Coeur d’Alene, finished at 5-1.

Paddy’s was 2-4 and Kelowna’s Remax at 1-5.

Farmers opened Saturday falling 13-9 to Wenatchee.

Leading Farmers hitters were Dale Linklater 3-4 and Lynn Miller 3-4 with a double.

Farmers topped Paddy’s 18-13 in the second game.

Leading hitters were Dave Jansen 3-3, double; Larry Witt 3-4; Dale Linklater 3-3; Mike Tews 3-3; Lynn Miller 2-2.

Farmers finished Saturday winning 21-12 over Remax.

Leading the hit parade were Dave Jansen 4-4, triple, double; Larry Witt 4-5 double; Jim Comin 3-5, trip, double; Lynn Miller 3-5, Mike Knowlton 2-3; Darrell Stanley 2-4; Mike Tews 2-4.

Farmers opened Sunday, where games were limited to five innings, with a 10-7 win over Paddy’s.

Leading hitters were Les Hair 3-3; Lynn Miller 2-2; Jim Comin 2-2, double; Dave Jansen 2-3, triple.

Framers then dispatched Remax, 13-2.

Leading hitters were Rod Gardner 3-4, triple; Jim Comin 2-4; Dave Jansen 2-4, triple; Larry Witt 2-4; Dale Linklater 2-4.

Wenatchee topped Farmers 11-5 in the final game Sunday.

Leading hitters were Dave Jansen 3-3 and Larry Witt 2-3.