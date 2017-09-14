Murder conviction overturned by appeals court

SPOKANE — The state Court of Appeals for Division III has overturned the second-degree murder conviction of a Malott man and ordered a new trial.
In a published opinion filed Sept...
Thursday soccer match moved to Okanogan September 14, 2017
SPOKANE — The state Court of Appeals for Division III has overturned the second-degree murder conviction of a Malott man and ordered a new trial.
In a published opinion filed Sept...
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment