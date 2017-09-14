Breaking News

Thursday soccer match moved to Okanogan September 14, 2017

Okanogan girls' team speeds to second at Moses Lake cross country meet

The Okanogan High School girls’ cross country team, fresh from finishing second against schools of all sizes at the Moses Lake Invitational, includes (from left) Atrena Gregory, Reily Morrison-Nelson, Olivia Richards, Jada Rasmussen, Lexi LaDoux and Myra Rasmussen. Not pictured is Hailey Shiflett.

By Al Camp

As of Thursday, September 14, 2017

MOSES LAKE — The Okanogan High School girls’ cross country team finished second among schools of all sizes and first for 1A schools at the Moses Lake Invitational on Saturday.

Lexi LaDoux led the way, finishing 12th overall in 22 minutes, 33...

