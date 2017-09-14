VIEW FROM THE SIDELINES: Liberty Bell cross country teams are ranked

— Several area cross country teams were ranked in a preseason poll.

In 2B, the Liberty Bell boys’ and girls’ teams were each ranked No. 1.

Also in 2B boys, Tonasket was No. 2 and Brewster No. 9.

Republic received votes but was not ranked in 2B girls, which only list the top 5 teams.

There should be some very competitive races this year between the teams.

In 1A, the Chelan boys are No. 10.

Olympians Brian and Caitlin Gregg, who live in Minnesota and have family ties to the Methow Valley, did well in cross country ski races Sept. 2-3 in New Zealand.

Caitlin Gregg finished first in the women’s 21K Snow Rack at Trible Cone ski area near Wanaka. She was second in another 21K race behind Sophie Caldwell.

Brian Gregg finished second in a men’s 42K ski marathon. American Simeon Hamilton took first. The top three racers were within one second of each other and produced some of the fastest times at the 23-year-old race.

Another Olympian, Jessica Diggs, won the women’s 42K.

Skiers are getting competition where they can find it in preparation for the PyeongChang 2018 XXIII Winter Olympics from Feb. 9 to 25 in South Korea.

OK Friendly Car Club puts on a “Cars and Coffee” 6-10 a.m. the first Sunday of each month in the Omak Safeway.

All vehicles, including motorcycles, are welcome.

The next get-together is Oct. 1.

“Come when you want, leave when you want,” a club poster says.

Those wishing more information can contact Steve at 509-429-4233.

The Past Racers Memorial will be the final auto races of the season Sept. 16-17 at Eagle Track Raceway south of Republic.

These will be the final point races with Fever Fours, Pro Fours, Super Stocks and Winged Sprint Cars.

Gates open at 9 a.m., hot laps at 1 p.m. and racing a 2 p.m.

Lisa Turner and Alvin Wadkins just missed 1,500 trump in clubs in pinochle Sept. 5 at the Eagles in Okanogan.

Couples with 300 pinochle included Perry Myers and Alvin Wadkins, Bill Burton and Millie Jewell, Vicki Harlan and Lisa Turner, and Dick Fuller and Paul Steuermann.

Normal Lawson and Bonnie Niessner had a run of diamonds and an around the horn.

Play is at 6 p.m. each Tuesday.

High scores: 9,580, Paul Steuermann. 8,660, Alvin Wadkins. 7,950, Bonnie Niessner. 7,740, Ida Laurie.

PRCA standings as of Sept. 5 finds Shane Proctor, a Lake Roosevelt graduate living in North Carolina, ranked No. 19 with earnings of $66,640.

The top 15 in the final standings qualify for the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas, Nev., this December.

Proctor is about $13,000 out of 15th.

Motorcycle racing returns to the Cornett property south of Okanogan off Highway 20.

There will be races for youngsters on Saturday followed by adults on Sunday.

No times were received, but racing normally occurs around noon.

In a Sept. 13 Associated Press football poll, Almira-Coulee/Hartline was ranked No. 4 in 1B.

Cascade of Leavenworth received 7 votes in class 1A. The No. 10 team in 1A, Meridian, received 22 points.

North Cascades Athletic Club will host an inaugural Fall Pickleball Classic on Oct. 14-15 at the club, 568 Pine Street.

Tyson McGuffin, who grew up in Chelan, will offer a three-hour boot camp clinic Oct. 13 to open the tournament, NCAC owner Mark Milner said.

“McGuffin is currently ranked No. 2 in the world in singles and No. 4 in doubles,” Milner said.

McGuffin will play an exhibition at 8 p.m. that is open to the public.

Men’s and women’s doubles will be played Saturday.

Mixed doubles will be played Sunday.

There will be divisions from beginner to more advanced players.

There is a cost for the clinic and for the tournament.

Tournament players will get a T-shirt.

Washington Interscholastic Activities Association announced its Athlete of the Week winners for week 1 (August 27-September 7) on Thursday.

Aubree Skone, a junior at Warden, netted four goals and had three assists against Okanogan soccer on Sept. 2.

Each week throughout the school year, the WIAA recognizes varsity athletes who exhibited an outstanding performance for the previous week (based off of nominations). All varsity level students in good academic standing at their schools are eligible to receive the WIAA Athlete of the Week Award. Students may win the WIAA Athlete of the Week Award once during any given academic year.

Nominations are open to athletic administrators, coaches, fans and members of the media, with a weekly deadline of Tuesday before at noon.

State Department of Fish and Wildlife director Jim Unsworth provided an update on a variety of issues during a state Fish and Wildlife Commission meeting Sept. 8-9 in Port Angeles.

Amongst topics Unsworth addressed in his monthly report were wolf conservation and management plus operations at the Wells Hatchery near Chelan.

The commission took action on the protective status eight species including yellow-billed cuckoos, loggerhead sea turtles, fishers and five whale species at its Sept. 8-9 meeting in Port Angeles.

Status reviews for the eight species are available on the department's webpage at http://wdfw.wa.gov/conservation/endangered/status_review/.