VIEW FROM THE SIDELINES: Smoke stops sports

OMAK — Just when we thought we were past fire and smoke canceling sporting events, as in the wildfires of 2014 and 2015, we are back to coughing and rubbing eyes.
On Tuesday, smoke blowing into the area from all four directions carried poor air from fires in Montana, British Columbia, Idaho and western Washington, the National Weather Service said...
Get full access to The Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle!
- • For less than 11 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video from Okanogan Country's primary news source.
- • Read on your computer, tablet or smart phone.
- • You can subscribe by week, month or year.
- Note: If you are already a print subscriber, call our office at 509-826-1110 or 800-572-3446.
To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment