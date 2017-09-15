County files foreclosure suit for unpaid taxes

OKANOGAN — A lawsuit has been filed in Okanogan County Superior Court against owners of 85 parcels with property tax payments in arrears.
The foreclosures cover unpaid taxes from 2014 and previous years...
More like this story
- (2013-590 Nov. 20 & Dec. 11) TRUSTEE NAME AND: Peg R. Callaway, Callaway & DeTro PLLC CONTACT INFORMATION: 700-A Okoma Drive
- 820 (2016-361 Sept. 14, 28) NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE PURSUANT TO THE REVISED CODE OF
- (2015-096 Feb. 25, March 18) ADDENDUM TO NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE TRUSTEE’S SALE NO. 01-CM-133843
- 820 (2015-096 Feb. 25, March 18) ADDENDUM TO NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE TRUSTEE’S SALE
- OKANOGAN IRRIGATION DISTRICT, a political Subdivision of the State of Washington Sept 17, 2014
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment