0

County files foreclosure suit for unpaid taxes

By Dee Camp

As of Friday, September 15, 2017

OKANOGAN — A lawsuit has been filed in Okanogan County Superior Court against owners of 85 parcels with property tax payments in arrears.

The foreclosures cover unpaid taxes from 2014 and previous years...

Get full access to The Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle!

  • • For less than 11 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video from Okanogan Country's primary news source.
  • • Read on your computer, tablet or smart phone.
  • • You can subscribe by week, month or year.
  • Note: If you are already a print subscriber, call our office at 509-826-1110 or 800-572-3446.

To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment