0

Locals receive awards at Waterville Fair

Beautiful jars of homed canned goods lines shelves at the North Central Washington Fair late last month in Waterville.

Photo by Brock Hires


Beautiful jars of homed canned goods lines shelves at the North Central Washington Fair late last month in Waterville.

By Brock Hires

As of Monday, September 18, 2017

WATERVILLE — Local residents brought home several awards from the annual North Central Washington Fair Aug. 24-27. Local award recipients and their hometown include:...

Get full access to The Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle!

  • • For less than 11 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video from Okanogan Country's primary news source.
  • • Read on your computer, tablet or smart phone.
  • • You can subscribe by week, month or year.
  • Note: If you are already a print subscriber, call our office at 509-826-1110 or 800-572-3446.

To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment