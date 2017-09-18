0

CENTER STAGE: Are musicians the last of a dying breed?

Lack of support may make live music a thing of the past

By Brock Hires

As of Monday, September 18, 2017

photo

Do you remember going to town and walking through the video store to rent a movie?

For me it was an occasional weekend treat to hop in the car with Dad and drive uptown to pick out a classic movie.

We’d go home, have dinner, then the family would sit around, pop the bulky VHS cartridge into the VCR and relax...

Get full access to The Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle!

  • • For less than 11 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video from Okanogan Country's primary news source.
  • • Read on your computer, tablet or smart phone.
  • • You can subscribe by week, month or year.
  • Note: If you are already a print subscriber, call our office at 509-826-1110 or 800-572-3446.

To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment