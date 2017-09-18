Prices drop as refineries bounce back from Harvey

OLYMPIA – Average gas prices have dropped in 45 states, with the national average declining nearly 5 cents per gallon to $2.60 in the first weekly drop since Hurricane Harvey’s caused refinery shutdowns weeks ago....
OLYMPIA – Average gas prices have dropped in 45 states, with the national average declining nearly 5 cents per gallon to $2.60 in the first weekly drop since Hurricane Harvey’s caused refinery shutdowns weeks ago....
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment