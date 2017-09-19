Breaking News

Tribe seeks information on missing teen September 19, 2017

0

Bridgeport Mustangs gallop to big football win

Julio Alatorre of Tonasket tries to find an opening through Okanogan defenders Levi Veenhuizen (23) and TJ Tugaw (30). Tonasket blockers include Michael Davis (29), Jesse Ramon (43) and Joe Ogborn (58).

Photo by Brock Hires


Julio Alatorre of Tonasket tries to find an opening through Okanogan defenders Levi Veenhuizen (23) and TJ Tugaw (30). Tonasket blockers include Michael Davis (29), Jesse Ramon (43) and Joe Ogborn (58).

By Al Camp

As of Tuesday, September 19, 2017

BRIDGEPORT — Starting a football program back up can be difficult, and even more tough getting a winning tradition started.

photo

BRAD SKIFF/SPECIAL TO THE CHRONICLE

A dousing of coaches following a victory has been a long time coming at Bridgeport. Coaches Nain Sanchez, left, and Pat McFadden got soaked Friday following a 30-6 win over Waterville.

photo

BRAD SKIFF/SPECIAL TO THE CHRONICLE

Hugo Santana of Bridgeport runs against Waterville.

Bridgeport did just that Friday with a 30-6 victory over Waterville...

Get full access to The Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle!

  • • For less than 11 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video from Okanogan Country's primary news source.
  • • Read on your computer, tablet or smart phone.
  • • You can subscribe by week, month or year.
  • Note: If you are already a print subscriber, call our office at 509-826-1110 or 800-572-3446.

To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment