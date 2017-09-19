Bridgeport Mustangs gallop to big football win

Photo by Brock Hires
Julio Alatorre of Tonasket tries to find an opening through Okanogan defenders Levi Veenhuizen (23) and TJ Tugaw (30). Tonasket blockers include Michael Davis (29), Jesse Ramon (43) and Joe Ogborn (58).
BRIDGEPORT — Starting a football program back up can be difficult, and even more tough getting a winning tradition started.
Bridgeport did just that Friday with a 30-6 victory over Waterville...
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment