Breaking News

Tribe seeks information on missing teen September 19, 2017

0

Mursick joins 100-mph club for small engine cars

Mark Ortiz helps Chris Mursick out of the record-setting Karmann Ghia following a 109-mph pass.

DEAN KEARSTON/SPECIAL TO THE CHRONICLE


Mark Ortiz helps Chris Mursick out of the record-setting Karmann Ghia following a 109-mph pass.

By Al Camp

As of Tuesday, September 19, 2017

BONNEVILLE, Utah – Chris Mursick of Okanogan and John Avis of Oroville returned with special hats after being part of a hat trick for land speed records this month.

photo

DEAN KEARSTON/SPECIAL TO THE CHRONICLE

Chris Mursick sports rare hat after qualifying in the 36 horsepower, 100 miles-per-hour speed club.

Mursick, Avis and Big Al Weidman of California each used a 36-horsepower engine to propel a Volkswagen past 100 mph...

Get full access to The Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle!

  • • For less than 11 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video from Okanogan Country's primary news source.
  • • Read on your computer, tablet or smart phone.
  • • You can subscribe by week, month or year.
  • Note: If you are already a print subscriber, call our office at 509-826-1110 or 800-572-3446.

To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment