Raiders top Manson, 3-1, in soccer

NACHES VALLEY – Naches Valley blanked Omak 5-0 as Alyssa Matthews and Brixi Mendoza each scored two goals for the Rangers, who got their first win Saturday.
The Rangers’ goalkeeper, Tanara Zeibach, finished with no saves...
