Tribe seeks information on missing teen

— The Colville Confederated Tribes have issued a missing person alert for Leland Travis Toulou, 15.

Toulou, who will turn 16 on Sept. 25, has been missing since Sept. 8. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, gray sweatpants and red high-top shoes, and was carrying a black and red duffle bag.

He is described as being 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighing 220 pounds and having a dark complexion with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about him is asked to contact the Colville Tribal Police Department, 800-551-5800.