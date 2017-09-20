Locals celebrate Lions Club's anniversary

Submitted photo
Tonasket/Okanogan Valley Lions Club members (from left) Patti Hill, George Hill, Margaret Ashley, Janet Montanye, Bob Wilson and Michael Livingstone display the Friendship Arch at the U.S./Canadian border. The centennial sign was made by Montanye.
TONASKET - The Tonasket/Okanogan Valley Lions Club joined clubs across the world in celebrating the 100th anniversary of Lions Club International.
“For 100 years, Lions have served communities around the world and improved the lives of millions of people,” said Lions Club member Janet Montanye...
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment