0

Locals celebrate Lions Club's anniversary

Tonasket/Okanogan Valley Lions Club members (from left) Patti Hill, George Hill, Margaret Ashley, Janet Montanye, Bob Wilson and Michael Livingstone display the Friendship Arch at the U.S./Canadian border. The centennial sign was made by Montanye.

Submitted photo


Tonasket/Okanogan Valley Lions Club members (from left) Patti Hill, George Hill, Margaret Ashley, Janet Montanye, Bob Wilson and Michael Livingstone display the Friendship Arch at the U.S./Canadian border. The centennial sign was made by Montanye.

The Chronicle

As of Wednesday, September 20, 2017

TONASKET - The Tonasket/Okanogan Valley Lions Club joined clubs across the world in celebrating the 100th anniversary of Lions Club International.

“For 100 years, Lions have served communities around the world and improved the lives of millions of people,” said Lions Club member Janet Montanye...

Get full access to The Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle!

  • • For less than 11 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video from Okanogan Country's primary news source.
  • • Read on your computer, tablet or smart phone.
  • • You can subscribe by week, month or year.
  • Note: If you are already a print subscriber, call our office at 509-826-1110 or 800-572-3446.

To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment