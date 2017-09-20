Tonasket, Twisp receive grants for improvements

OLYMPIA - The state Department of Commerce announced earlier this week that Tonasket and Twisp are among 23 cities and counties will receive a total of more than $10 million in Community Development Block Grants for 2017.
More than two dozen projects were selected from 37 grant applications requesting over $18 million...
