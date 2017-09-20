Unconscious woman found in ditch

RIVERSIDE - A woman found unconscious in the ditch along Highway 97 near town Wednesday morning has been taken to Mid-Valley Hospital in Omak.
Okanogan County Undersheriff Joe Somday said the woman, who appears to be in her 60s, was transported to the hospital by ambulance and there was no signs of criminal activity...
Get full access to The Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle!
- • For less than 11 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video from Okanogan Country's primary news source.
- • Read on your computer, tablet or smart phone.
- • You can subscribe by week, month or year.
- Note: If you are already a print subscriber, call our office at 509-826-1110 or 800-572-3446.
To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment