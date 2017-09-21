0

Applicants sought for artist in residence program

By Dee Camp

As of Thursday, September 21, 2017

TWISP — Applicants are being sought for the Confluence Gallery artist in residence program for fall and winter.

The selected artist will receive three months of free studio space at the gallery, 104 N...

Get full access to The Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle!

  • • For less than 11 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video from Okanogan Country's primary news source.
  • • Read on your computer, tablet or smart phone.
  • • You can subscribe by week, month or year.
  • Note: If you are already a print subscriber, call our office at 509-826-1110 or 800-572-3446.

To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment