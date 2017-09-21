Applicants sought for artist in residence program

TWISP — Applicants are being sought for the Confluence Gallery artist in residence program for fall and winter.
The selected artist will receive three months of free studio space at the gallery, 104 N...
TWISP — Applicants are being sought for the Confluence Gallery artist in residence program for fall and winter.
The selected artist will receive three months of free studio space at the gallery, 104 N...
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment