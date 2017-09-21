City will refund some sewer payments

OMAK — Some of last winter’s sewer bill calculations were wrong, meaning some customers are getting refunds.
The miscalculation affected six months of bills in 2016 and three in 2017, the city council learned during its Sept...
OMAK — Some of last winter’s sewer bill calculations were wrong, meaning some customers are getting refunds.
The miscalculation affected six months of bills in 2016 and three in 2017, the city council learned during its Sept...
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment