Defendant loses burglary conviction appeal

SPOKANE — The state Court of Appeals for Division III has turned down an Okanogan County man’s appeal of his conviction for residential burglary.
Denny Albert Dare appealed the conviction, arguing that no substantial evidence supported the required element that he entered the home of Denise Johnson with intent to commit a crime...
Get full access to The Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle!
- • For less than 11 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video from Okanogan Country's primary news source.
- • Read on your computer, tablet or smart phone.
- • You can subscribe by week, month or year.
- Note: If you are already a print subscriber, call our office at 509-826-1110 or 800-572-3446.
To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment