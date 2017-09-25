Chambers seek tree festival participants

— The deadline for Omak and Okanogan chamber members wanting to participate in the new festival of trees for non-profit groups is Tuesday, Oct. 10.

More than 25 holiday trees decorated by local non-profit groups are expected to be on display from Thursday, Nov. 16, through Friday, Dec. 8, at 12 Tribes Resort Casino, 28968 Highway 97, for the event.

Conconully and Omak chambers of commerce are joining with the casino for the festival.

People can bid on the trees, with winning silent auction bid amounts going to the non-profit group that enters it. Each participating group also will share in ticket proceeds from a gala cocktail party Dec. 8.

The gala, which will be in the casino’s Evolution Lounge, also features a live auction. Admission will be charged.

“In addition to adding a new fun community event, we wanted to give local non-profits an opportunity for fundraising without creating their own separate event,” said Omak Chamber of Commerce President Maria Lassila. “The gala cocktail is the night before the Christmas on Main and Twilight Parade, as we want to encourage folks to make a weekend out of it.”

Both Omak and Okanogan chambers will enter trees decorated with gift certificates from their members. The deadline is Oct. 10. More information is available from Lassila at OmakChamber@gmail.com or 509-557-5248 for the Omak tree or Roxanne Best at roxanne@roxtography.com for the Okanogan tree.

Participating non-profit groups include 12 Tribes Resort Casino, Apple Hill Art Academy, Borderlands Historical Society, Bouncin’ for Boobies, tribal vocational rehabilitation, Conconully Chamber of Commerce, Coulee Dam Casino, Economic Alliance, Okanogan County Habitat for Humanity, Hearts Gathered, Mill Bay Casino, Miss Omak Stampede, Nespelem 4-H, Okanogan County Child Development Association, Okanogan Chamber of Commerce, Okanogan Land Trust, Okanogan Eagles, Okanogan-Omak Rotary Club, Omak Chamber of Commerce, Omak Food Bank, Omak Performing Arts Center, Okanogan Valley Orchestra and Chorus and the Support Center.