Economic Alliance meets Wednesday

— The Economic Alliance will meet at 11 a.m. Sept. 27, at the Koala Street Grill, 914 Koala Ave.

Representatives from Washington State University will talk about the Local Investment Opportunity Networks. The program assisted TwispWorks develop an investment network.

“Over the last couple of years there has been a lot of discussion regarding having local businesses and/or community members develop a fund to help with supporting new business startups as well as purchasing vacant facilities, etc.,” said Omak Chamber of Commerce President Maria Lassila.