Update: Missing at-risk man found

— Update: The missing man has been found.

Original story: An at-risk missing person is being sought in the Ephrata area.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in locating Juanito Navarro, age 30. He is described as Hispanic and having Down Syndrome. He looks older than 30, officials said.

Navarro is 4 feet, 10 inches tall, has salt-and-pepper hair and was last seen wearing a light green or blue polo shirt.

He was seen at 1:30 p.m. today, Sept. 25, at 1120 Third Ave. N.E., Ephrata.

Navarro is non-verbal and may not react in a positive manner to being helped by strangers, officials said.

The sheriff's office asks that people with information about Navarro call 911.