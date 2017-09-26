Breaking News

NVH leaders cancel Thursday's board meeting September 26, 2017

Update: Silver alert canceled for missing Electric City man September 26, 2017

0

Brewster sweeps Liberty Bell in volleyball

Omak High School volleyball players and football players who were rooting for them get together after a 3-2 Caribou Trail League win over Cashmere on Sept. 21.

SCOTT HAEBERLE/SPECIAL TO THE CHRONICLE


Omak High School volleyball players and football players who were rooting for them get together after a 3-2 Caribou Trail League win over Cashmere on Sept. 21.

By Al Camp

As of Tuesday, September 26, 2017

WINTHROP — Brewster topped Liberty Bell 25-3, 25-5 and 25-8 in a league match Saturday.

photo

BRAD SKIFF/SPECIAL TO THE CHRONICLE

Bridgeport's Ivette Orozco digs a volleyball during match Sept. 21 that the Fillies won.

“Our girls did a good job from the service line,” Brewster coach Marcy Boesel said...

Get full access to The Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle!

  • • For less than 11 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video from Okanogan Country's primary news source.
  • • Read on your computer, tablet or smart phone.
  • • You can subscribe by week, month or year.
  • Note: If you are already a print subscriber, call our office at 509-826-1110 or 800-572-3446.

To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment