DNR eases burning restrictions; northeast area still has bans

— The state Department of Natural Resources has rescinded the statewide burn ban on DNR-protected lands, although some burn restrictions are still in place for parts of northeast Washington.

All outdoor burning is still prohibited in Stevens, Ferry, Pend Oreille, Spokane, Okanogan and Lincoln counties. Campfires remain prohibited in Leader Lake Campground in Okanogan County, but campfires are allowed in designated, approved campgrounds in all other areas of DNR’s northeast region.

The agency recommends people check first with the campground host before lighting a campfire. Individual campgrounds may still prohibit campfires.

Information on burning conditions is available at 800-323-BURN or www.dnr.wa.gov.

In addition, individuals involved in forest operations are reminded to continue following industrial fire precaution level system restrictions, which can be checked at www.dnr.wa.gov/ifpl, the agency said.