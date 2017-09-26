Breaking News

NVH leaders cancel Thursday's board meeting September 26, 2017

Update: Silver alert canceled for missing Electric City man September 26, 2017

0

Heatstroke coed softball team finishes second

Shirley Bowden

As of Tuesday, September 26, 2017

The coed softball team sponsored by Heatstroke Printing finished second in a tournament last weekend.

Company Creek Pizza of Chelan edged Heatstroke, 19-17, in the championship game...

Get full access to The Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle!

  • • For less than 11 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video from Okanogan Country's primary news source.
  • • Read on your computer, tablet or smart phone.
  • • You can subscribe by week, month or year.
  • Note: If you are already a print subscriber, call our office at 509-826-1110 or 800-572-3446.

To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment